Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 14, 2022

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -6. Wind chill values as low as -20. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -5. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 16. West southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -6.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 17.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -4.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.