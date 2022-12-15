Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 15, 2022

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 10 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as zero. West-southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -25. West-southwest wind around 8 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -3. West-southwest wind around 11 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 21. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -6. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.
Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -4.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.
Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy.