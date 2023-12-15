Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 15, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West-southwest wind around 6 mph.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 37. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. South wind 3 to 5 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South wind around 6 mph, becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.