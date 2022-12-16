Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 16, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -20. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 18. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -3. The southwest wind around 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Wednesday – Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Windy.

Wednesday Night – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Breezy.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.