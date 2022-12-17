Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 17, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -30. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -7. Wind chill values as low as -15. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -20. West-southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -3. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 0. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Windy.

Wednesday Night – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8. Blustery.

Thursday – Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 14.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 0.

Friday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.