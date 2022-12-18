Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 18, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 19. Wind chill values as low as -15. West-southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 19 mph, increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -12. Windy.

Thursday – Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 2.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy.