Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 19, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind of 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Windy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 19 mph, increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -16. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 29 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -13. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -27.

Friday – Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 8.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Breezy.

Christmas Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.