Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 2, 2022

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 27. Windy, with a west wind of 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low of around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southeast wind around 7 mph, becoming northwest in the morning.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.