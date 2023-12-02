Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 2, 2023

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a west wind of 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – Snow likely, mainly between midnight and 1 am. Patchy blowing snow between midnight and 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a west wind of 26 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 30. Breezy, with a west wind of 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 25. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West-southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 21.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.