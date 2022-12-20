Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 20, 2022

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – Snow likely, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as zero. Windy, with a southwest wind of 14 to 19 mph, increasing to 27 to 32 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 48 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Wednesday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -18. Wind chill values as low as -40. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, becoming northeast at 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -7. East-northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -18. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 15. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.