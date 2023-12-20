Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 20, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Light and variable wind.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Christmas Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.