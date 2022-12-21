Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 21, 2022

Today – Snow likely, mainly after 11 am. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 8 am and 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Very windy, with a west-southwest wind of 18 to 23 mph, increasing to 32 to 37 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 10 pm. Areas of blowing snow before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17. Wind chill values as low as -30. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind at 18 to 23 mph, becoming east-northeast at 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday – Sunny and cold, with a high near -7. Wind chill values as low as -35. East wind around 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17. East wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming west-southwest after midnight.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.