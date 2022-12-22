Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 22, 2022

Today – Sunny and cold, with a high near -6. Wind chill values as low as -35. East wind around 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -13. Wind chill values as low as -25. East-northeast wind around 6 mph, becoming light and variable.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Christmas Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday – A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.