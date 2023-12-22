Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 22, 2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South-southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Light west wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. West northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. North wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. West-southwest wind around 6 mph.

Christmas Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.