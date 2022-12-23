Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 23, 2022

Today – – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -35. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Christmas Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 23. Breezy, with a west wind of around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 31