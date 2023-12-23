Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 23, 2023

Today– A slight chance of rain and snow between 2 pm and 3 pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Blustery, with a west-northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. East-southeast wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. West-southwest wind around 6 mph.

Christmas Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. West-southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.