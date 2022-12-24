Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 24, 2022

Today – Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Christmas Day – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. South wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow between noon and 2 pm, then a chance of rain after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 11 pm, then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27.