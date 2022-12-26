Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 26, 2022

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of snow between 9 am and 2 pm, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, becoming south-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tuesday Night – Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 10 pm. Low around 28. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. West-southwest wind around 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Saturday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13.

New Year’s Day – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.