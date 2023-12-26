Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 26, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -15. South southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Light and variable wind.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

New Year’s Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.