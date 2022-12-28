Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 28, 2022

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow before 9 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a temperature rising to near 30 by noon, then falling to around 24 during the remainder of the day. Blustery, with a southwest wind of 14 to 17 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Snow, mainly after 11 pm. Low around 25. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

New Year’s Day – Snow. High near 36. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19.