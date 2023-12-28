Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 28, 2023

Today – Areas of fog before 11 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Light and variable wind.

Friday – Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Light and variable wind. becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13.

New Year’s Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.