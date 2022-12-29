Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 29, 2022

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 11. West wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. South-southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday – Snow likely, mainly after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday Night – Snow likely, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. South wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

New Year’s Day – Snow. High near 37. Breezy, with an east-northeast wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 17.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20.