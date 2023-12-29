Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 29, 2023

Today – Areas of fog before 11 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Light and variable wind.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14. Light and variable wind.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming west-southwest around 5 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
New Year’s Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.