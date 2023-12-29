Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 29, 2023

Today – Areas of fog before 11 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 34. Light and variable wind.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Light and variable wind.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 14. Light and variable wind.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Calm wind becoming west-southwest around 5 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

New Year’s Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.