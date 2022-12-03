Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 3, 2022

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -5. East wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow after 4 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 7 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. East-southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the morning.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Thursday Night– Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22