Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 3, 2023

Today – Isolated snow showers before 9 am, then scattered snow showers after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind of 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a southwest wind of 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 43. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Breezy.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.