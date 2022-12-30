Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 30, 2022

Today – A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly between 8 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 33 by 5 am. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers before 11 am, then rain and snow showers are likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday Night – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low of around 27. South wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

New Year’s Day – Snow showers before 2 pm, then rain and snow showers between 2 pm and 4 pm, then snow showers after 4 pm. High near 37. Breezy, with an east wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Sunday Night -Snow showers. Low around 19. Blustery, with a northeast wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a north-northeast wind of 13 to 18 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.