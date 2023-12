Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 30, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. East wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 15. Light and variable wind.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Light south wind.

New Year’s Day – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. West wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.