Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 31, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MONDAY

Today – Rain and snow showers likely, mainly after 9 am. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 15 to 20 mph, decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – Scattered rain and snow showers before 7 pm, then snow showers. Low around 27. South wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

New Year’s Day – Snow showers. High near 38. Breezy, with a southeast wind of 20 to 23 mph, becoming east-northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Sunday Night – Snow showers. Low around 19. Windy, with a northeast wind of 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible.

Monday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a northeast wind of 9 to 17 mph, becoming west-northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.