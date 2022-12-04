Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 4, 2022

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Breezy.