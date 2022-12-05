Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 5, 2022

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.