Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 6, 2022

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -5. South southwest wind around 6 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Sunday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Monday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.