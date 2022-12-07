Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 7, 2022

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming north-northeast in the morning.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 10 pm and 4 am. Cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -10. North wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Thursday – Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 3. South wind around 7 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Monday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 4.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 20. Breezy.