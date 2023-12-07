Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 7, 2023

Today – Isolated snow showers between 8 am and 10 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 5 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West-southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 16 mph, increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 12. West northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind of 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. West-southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.