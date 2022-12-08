Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 8, 2022

Thursday – Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming east-northeast after midnight.

Friday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as zero. Light and variable wind becoming west-southwest at 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. South wind around 8 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Monday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 31. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy.