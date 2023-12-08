Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 8, 2023

Today – Snow likely, mainly before 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 13 to 23 mph, becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Tonight – Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low of around 13. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 26. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind of 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 17. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.