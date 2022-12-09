Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 9, 2022

Today – Isolated snow showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west-southwest at 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 12 to 17 mph, becoming south 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -5. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the morning.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 13. South wind around 9 mph.

Sunday – Isolated snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a south wind of 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Scattered snow showers, mainly after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 29. South wind 7 to 11 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 22. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 17.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 15.