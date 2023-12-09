Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 9, 2023

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West-southwest wind around 11 mph.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind around 7 mph.
Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South-southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming light and variable.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.