Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 9, 2023

Today – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. West-southwest wind around 11 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. West southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. South-southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming light and variable.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.