Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for Febraury 1, 2024

Today – Areas of dense fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 29. South-southeast wind 6 to 8 mph, becoming east-northeast in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow before 2 pm, then a chance of rain after 5 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow before 9 pm then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind of 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 11.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25.

Wednesday – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.