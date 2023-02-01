Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 1, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Increasing clouds, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 21.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Breezy.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.