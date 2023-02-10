Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 10, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. East-southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southeast wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Tuesday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 12. Blustery.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Blustery.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. Blustery.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.