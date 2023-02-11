Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 11,2023

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -15. East-southeast wind around 6 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. West-southwest wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 29. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. South southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. West-southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 10. Blustery.

Wednesday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Windy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 0.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 24.