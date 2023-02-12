Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 12, 2023

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as zero. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 3. East-northeast wind around 5 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -10. South wind around 6 mph, becoming west in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Windy, with a northeast wind of 11 to 21 mph increasing to 23 to 33 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Wednesday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -6.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -1.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 25.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.