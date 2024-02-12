Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 12, 2024

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. South wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38.