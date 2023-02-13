Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 13, 2023

Today – Sunny, with a high near 27. Calm wind becoming southwest at 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -10. South southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west wind of 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 5. Wind chill values as low as -15. Windy, with a northeast wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16. Blustery, with a northeast wind of 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -10. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 18. West southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -4.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.