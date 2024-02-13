Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 13, 2024

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 10.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Washington’s Birthday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.