Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 14, 2023

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -15. Blustery, with a light and variable wind becoming east-northeast 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -20. Blustery, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming north-northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -10. Wind chill values as low as -25. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 19. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -5. South southwest wind around 7 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. East wind around 7 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 11.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy.

Washington’s Birthday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.