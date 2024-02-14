Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 14, 2024

Today – After a slight chance of morning snow showers, mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday – A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 22. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 10 to 17 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. East-northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Breezy.

President’s Day Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 19.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.