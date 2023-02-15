Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 15, 2023

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 2 pm. Patchy blowing snow between 10 am and 4 pm. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 16. Wind chill values as low as -15. Blustery, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -25. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values as low as -25. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. West-southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 1. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Breezy.

Washington’s Birthday – A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.