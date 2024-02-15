Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 15, 2024

Today – A 86 percent chance of snow, mainly before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday – A 57 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind of 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Friday Night – A 45 percent chance of snow Friday evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. East wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low of around 15.

President’s Day Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.