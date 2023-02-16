Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 16, 2023

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -30. West-southwest wind around 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -15. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 0. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. West-southwest wind around 11 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Washington’s Birthday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Windy.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Breezy.